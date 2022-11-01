‘Avoid unplanned urbanisation to control malaria’

LAHORE:New "Global framework for the response to malaria in urban areas" was launched at a workshop of General Cadre Doctor’s Association (GCDA) held in connection with World Cities Day here on Monday.

President GCDA Punjab Dr Masood Sheikh, Secretary Dr Rana Rafique, VP Dr Asad Abbas Shah and Dr Arif Iftikhar addressed the workshop, which was attended by GCDA member and other stakeholders.

Addressing the workshop, Dr Masood Sheikh said that unplanned urbanisation will likely to play a greater role in the growth of malaria disease. This proportion could be alarmingly high in the poor urban areas, he added.

He said that invasive mosquito species that adapt easily to urban environments can also increase the risk of malaria in these settings. Cities are uniquely positioned to understand local needs, convene coalitions and respond rapidly to changing conditions to safeguard health. These changes require strong city leadership to implement multi-sectoral, health-relevant policies and public services. The response to malaria and other vector-borne diseases must be integrated into such policies and processes.

Dr Masood added that by 2050, nearly 7 out of 10 people globally will live in cities and other urban settings. Although many will benefit from their urban status, rapid and unplanned urbanisation can have negative social and environmental health impacts, particularly on poor and vulnerable areas. Dr Asad Abbas said that in 2020, there were an estimated 241 million cases of malaria worldwide, while estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 627,000. Nearly half of the world's population was at risk of malaria then. Some population groups are at considerably higher risk of contracting malaria and developing severe disease.