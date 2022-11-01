Music contests

LAHORE:The young singers of a private group of institutions have won the All Pakistan Music Conference contests.In the folk category, Ali Raza of Gulberg Campus secured the second position, while Faras Jawwad of Valencia Town Campus won the third position. In the final round, 12 singers took part.
The group Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram congratulated the winners. He said the group had always focused on grooming all faculties of students through curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said uncertain circumstances are decisive moments in the country’s...
LAHORE:A delegation of PMLN party workers led by Syed Tauseef Shah called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at...
LAHORE:Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday said overseas Pakistanis always were in the front line...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority confiscated huge quantity of expired food items from a cold store here on Monday. PFA...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Usman Qais has been...
LAHORE:New "Global framework for the response to malaria in urban areas" was launched at a workshop of General Cadre...
Comments