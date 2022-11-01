Music contests

LAHORE:The young singers of a private group of institutions have won the All Pakistan Music Conference contests.In the folk category, Ali Raza of Gulberg Campus secured the second position, while Faras Jawwad of Valencia Town Campus won the third position. In the final round, 12 singers took part.

The group Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram congratulated the winners. He said the group had always focused on grooming all faculties of students through curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.