‘Steps taken to make revenue dept people-friendly’

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, steps are being taken to develop the revenue department on modern lines and to make it a people-friendly institution under the reform agenda.

He said that commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab have been instructed to speed up the ongoing initiatives and complete those on time so that corruption can be eradicated as well as the performance of this important department can be clearly improved.

SMBR said that the work on the initiatives of the revenue department is going on continuously and steps are also being taken to make the revenue department a people-friendly institution. Orders to take steps have been issued, assistant commissioners, revenue officers, staff and other relevant institutions have been ordered to take strict action under the zero tolerance policy against smog.

SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that farmers and factory owners should refrain from setting fire to the rest of the crops, ensure the installation of smoke control device in smoke-emitting factories. He said that a strict crackdown should be launched on kilns operating without Zigzag technology and actions should also be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles.

He appealed to the citizens and said that the Punjab government has declared smog as a natural calamity; the citizens should support the government institutions to eliminate smog and follow precautionary measures.

Transferred: Mansoor Ahmad, Additional Secretary Information, has been transferred and posted as Chairman Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL) on deputation basis. He is also relieved of the additional charge of the post of Secretary Information & Culture.

Meanwhile, Asif Bilal Lodhi, Secretary Excise and Taxation, is entrusted additional charge of the post of Secretary Information & Culture until further orders. In this regard, Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued notification on Monday.