No place for negligent officers in Health Department: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik has said that only performing CEOs will be welcomed in the Health Department while non-performing officers have no place to work here.

He asked medical superintendents and CEOs to install all packed medical and bio-medical equipment lying in health facilities and get them functional within two weeks for the convenience of patients, failing which, respective MS or CEO will be held responsible.

The minister was addressing 6th MS/CEOs Health Conference held at a local hotel here on Monday. The conference was attended by CEOs health of all districts while MSs DHQ/THQ hospitals were present through video link. Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Additional Secretaries Khizer Afzal, M Sajjad, DH Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, PDs respective programmes were also present in the conference.

Addressing the conference, Dr Akhtar Malik said that the performance of CEOs for the last two months was reviewed on the basis of indicators of Helpline 1033, pension and dictionary cases, procurement of medicines, dengue and polio situation.

The minister directed the officers to ensure attendance of their staff through biometric system and curb wrong entry of data on the dashboard. He said that some irregularities were reported in medicine procurement in Mianwali for which Anti-Corruption Establishment has been asked to undertake inquiry against responsible ones. He also warned of strict action against officers involved in late procurement of medicines in Lodhran and Muzaffargarh districts.

Dr Akhtar said that the equipment worth around Rs3.2 billion is being procured for health facilities of Punjab. He directed to ensure sufficient stock of anti-rabies and anti-snake venoms besides other medicines in all hospitals.

Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad said that health teams are actively visiting health facilities to review their performance. All CEOs will be consulted through these conferences while introducing health reforms in the hospitals for betterment of patients. The minister also presented an honorary shield to DG Health Dr Haroon Jahangir upon his retirement.