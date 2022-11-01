UHS announces new integrated MBBS curriculum

LAHORE:Medical students in Punjab will now have clinical orientation from the first day of their admission into their colleges as the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced to implement a new modular and integrated MBBS curriculum from session 2022-23 in which basic and clinical subjects will be taught side-by-side. The affiliated public and private sector medical colleges have also endorsed the decision of the university.

This important decision was made in the 46th meeting of the UHS Board of Studies (Medicine), held on Monday, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore. The principals and representatives of affiliated medical colleges attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Rathore said that the university had decided to implement the new modular and curriculum in the coming session. The faculty in the affiliated medical colleges would be required to teach the new curriculum to the new MBBS classes that will commence in Feb 2023, he added. As against the integrated curriculum, under the current system, the students start studying clinical subjects in the third year after studying basic medical sciences for the first two years.

On this occasion, a steering committee was formed under the chairmanship of Prof Majeed Ch to implement the new modular curriculum, which will include representatives of all the affiliated colleges. UHS VC further said that given the new modular curriculum, necessary changes would also be made in the existing examination system of the university. He added that it was necessary to bring a new curriculum as per the guidelines of the World Federation of Medical Education and Pakistan Medical Commission. UHS VC directed that the colleges should prepare their faculty in three months to teach according to the modular system.

UHS Director Medical Education Dr Khalid Rahim highlighted the salient features of the new proposed integrated curriculum. He said that professionalism, ethics, research, leadership, and information technology were the prominent features of the proposed system.

It was also recommended in the meeting to include Holy Quran recitation and translation in the subject of Islamic Studies in MBBS. It was also agreed to re-centralise Objectively Structured Performance Evaluation (OSPE) in MBBS.