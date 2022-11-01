Doctors urged to focus on latest research

LAHORE:State-of-the-art mother & child health institutes are being constructed in Lahore and other cities of Punjab which will provide best medical treatment and new doors of research will open for young doctors.

Research is a difficult phase though the doctors who complete this journey with interest and hard work can provide best medical treatment to their patients with their best skills. These views were expressed by Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar at a workshop on the topic of “Importance of Gynecologist” held at LGH. Prof Irshad Ahmad from UK Medical College Queen Elizabeth was the chief quest of this workshop.

On this occasion, Prof Irshad Ahmad said that medical professionals in Pakistan need to pay more attention to mother and child health for which ‘our gynecologists should focus on latest medical research for attaining expertise to provide better health facilities for the treatment of women. Health professionals should enhance skills of young medical students to create a robust health delivery system for the society, he said.

Dr Irshad Ahmed said Pakistani doctors should focus on minimising the mortality rate of women and infants during pregnancy and delivery. He said that there is a need to do more work in the field of gynecology in Pakistan so that the health of mother and child could be secured and the medical problems being faced by newborns could be avoided. He said that it is necessary for doctors related to gynecological diseases to take more interest in their research work for scientific struggle while in this regard their findings should be published in the international Journals.

Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted the steps taken in Pakistan, especially in PGMI/AMC/LGH regarding the improvement in Gynecology Department. He underscored that there is a wide scope to work more and more to save the lives of newborns during pregnancy. It is mentionable that this workshop was attended by a large number of doctors from the three units of gynecology while young doctors including Prof Nudrat, Dr Shabnam, Dr Misbah, Dr Amina Shahid, Dr Rizwana, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Saira, Dr Ayeza and others were present.

Dr Fareed said due to modern facilities, mother and child health is being provided with the facilities available in hospitals but it is unfortunate that people do not get regular medical check-up of their ladies due to which infertility, uterine tumors and cysts become common problems.

Dr Aziz elected PIMA president: Members of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) elected Dr Abdul Aziz Memon from Sukkur as the central president for the session 2022-24. He took the oath of PIMA/FIMA International Scientific Convention at Jinnah Convention Centre.

The central president of PIMA is elected every two years by secret balloting but this year the election was done through e-balloting.

Dr Abdul Aziz Memon did his graduation from Chandka Medical College Larkana in 1984 and then Diploma in Dermatology in 1989. He served as consultant dermatologist at civil hospital Sukkur from 1989 to 2018. He joined PIMA in 1994 and served on different positions like President PIMA Sindh and central general secretary. Members of the Central Executive Council (Shoora) were also elected in the same way. Of the 39 members, 13 each were selected from Punjab and Sindh, 9 from KPK, 2 from Azad Kashmir and 1 each from Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

The members from Punjab are: Prof M Tahir, Dr Tahir Azam, Dr M Saleem Ghauri, Dr Tariq Ismail, Prof Intizar Hussain Butt, Dr Imran Zafar, Dr M Hamayun, Dr Irfanullah Malik, Dr Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Dr Iftikhar Burney, Dr Saad Hameed, Prof M Iqbal Khan and Dr Fakharur Zaman.