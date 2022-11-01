‘PDM rejected in NA-45 by-poll’

LAHORE:Commenting on Imran Khan's success in the by-elections of NA-45, PTI Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has said that the people of Pakistan have once again rejected the 13-party alliance and it is a shameful defeat of all PDM narratives.

He said Imran Khan had set a new record across Asia by winning seven seats in open contest in poll. Addressing the PDM leaders, he said, "If the new Pakistan is still not visible, get your eyes treated and see the sea of people moving towards Islamabad."