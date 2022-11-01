Two brothers gunned down by their uncle

LAHORE:Two brothers have been murdered by their uncle to avenge murder of his brother in the Kahna area Monday. The victims identified as Asad and Hamza were jailed in the murder case of their father. Their uncle, the suspect Javed was the complainant in the case.

He reportedly shot them to death to avenge the murder. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar took notice of the incident and asked for a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore. He directed the officers to form special teams for the quick arrest of the accused with the help of safe city cameras and forensic evidence. IGP emphasised upon quick arrest and punishment of the accused. He directed officers to keep in close contact with the relatives of the victims.

GUARD SHOT AT: A security guard of a company was shot at and injured in Harbanspura on Monday. Reportedly, the victim Mudassar Aslam was going somewhere. As he reached near Canal Bank, he had exchange of harsh words with the suspects identified as Ghulam Nizammuddin Commando, Sufiyan Jameel and Haider. The suspects after brief altercation tortured him and also shot at him. He received bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a man was shot at and injured for refusing to sign a stamp paper on Monday in Iqbal Town. The victim identified Ehsan had a money dispute with the suspects Shakir and Bilal. They forced him to sign a stamp paper which he refused. The suspects opened fire at him. He received bullet injuries. A case was registered against them.

ARRESTED: Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested two suspects involved in looting citizens after wearing police uniform. The arrested suspects were identified as Azam Qadeer and Rafi. The suspects would wear police uniform, set up pickets and and loot citizens after handcuffing them. Pistol, police uniform and handcuffs were recovered from their custody. A case was registered against them.

BODY FOUND: A slit throat body of a youth was recovered from Nishter Colony on Monday. The victim was identified as Abdul Hameed. The body was dumped in village at Kacha Tibba. Nearby people spotted the body and alerted police which removed the body to morgue.