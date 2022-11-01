Uplift schemes worth Rs36.51b approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government Monday approved 13 development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs36.517 billion.

The approved development schemes included Strengthening of Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan at the cost of Rs650 million, rehabilitation of road from Chunian to Habib Abad Lahore Multan Road, District Kasur (Revised) at the cost of Rs449.621 million, widening / improvement of Jhang-Sahiwal-Sargodha Road in District Sargodha (Revised) at the cost of Rs2.180 billion, rehabilitation / reconstruction of road from Faisalabad to Lahore along with Canal Bank in District Sargodha (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.180 billion, widening / improvement / reconstruction of road from Millat Road Chak No 115/JB to 62/JB via 114/JB, 113/JB, 111/JB, 112/JB, 1/JB 46/JB, 47/JB, 50/JB Baba Bakala, 56/JB, 60/JB, District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs911.852 million, construction of dual carriageway from Sheikh Fazal to Chichawatni, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs4.555 billion, improvement of energy efficiency in Wasa systems at the cost of Rs495 million, feasibility study for solarisation of courts and district session courts of Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs10 million, improvement of bus stops, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs110.109 million, high street livable model road, Arra Tullah Road Livable Model Road, Pedestrian & Cycling Track, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs1.639 billion, Grade Separator at Railway crossing at Shahabpur Road, Sialkot at the cost of Rs2.105 billion, signals and junctions improvement at Sialkot at the cost of Rs1.483 billion and construction of parking sheds for solid waste machinery in Sahiwal and Sialkot City (2nd Revised) at the cost of Rs507.406 million.