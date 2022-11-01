CITY PULSE

Karachi Biennale 2022

The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held until November 13 at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.

Why do artists do strange things

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asad Kamran, Aleena Sharif, Ammara Jabbar, Faizan Riedinger, Haya Zaidi, Jaffer Hasan, Laila Pathan, Maryam Arslan, Numair Abbasi, Rabia Ali and Shanzay Sabzwari. Titled ‘Why do artists do strange things’, the show will run at the gallery until November 3. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.