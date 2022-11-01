Seven of a family suffer burns in gas cylinder explosion

Seven members of a family suffered severe burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Orangi Town’s Sector 11 on Monday. According to Iqbal Market police, a fire broke out after the loud explosion, which caused the walls and roof of the house to collapse.

Fire brigade officials said the incident was reported late, but a fire brigade vehicle was rushed to the scene right after they were informed about the fire. The victims were identified as 50-year-old Riaz, his wife Husn Ara, 50, and their children, Ali Raza, 26, Anas Raza, 16, Owais Raza, 14, Aliza, 22, and Areeba, 14. Riaz suffered over 80 per cent burns, followed by Ali who suffered 40 per cent burns, and Anas 40 per cent burns, while the rest of the family members were out of danger, according to doctors. The incident took place due to gas leakage, the police said.