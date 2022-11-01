Seven of a family suffer burns in gas cylinder explosion

Seven members of a family suffered severe burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Orangi Town’s Sector 11 on Monday. According to Iqbal Market police, a fire broke out after the loud explosion, which caused the walls and roof of the house to collapse.
Fire brigade officials said the incident was reported late, but a fire brigade vehicle was rushed to the scene right after they were informed about the fire. The victims were identified as 50-year-old Riaz, his wife Husn Ara, 50, and their children, Ali Raza, 26, Anas Raza, 16, Owais Raza, 14, Aliza, 22, and Areeba, 14. Riaz suffered over 80 per cent burns, followed by Ali who suffered 40 per cent burns, and Anas 40 per cent burns, while the rest of the family members were out of danger, according to doctors. The incident took place due to gas leakage, the police said.
Karachi Biennale 2022The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held...
A passenger train collided with a bulldozer at the Drigh Road Railway Station on Monday, but fortunately no casualties...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that if Imran Khan wants the date of the next general...
After receiving orders from Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to upgrade security and review security measures in...
Begum Samina Arif Alvi has urged women to conduct regular self-examination to detect breast cancer in early stages and...
Pakistan is one of the leading countries with child sexual abuse in the world where around 550,000 children, both...
Comments