50pc of breast cancer patients die due to late diagnosis: Samina Alvi

Begum Samina Arif Alvi has urged women to conduct regular self-examination to detect breast cancer in early stages and self-diagnosis, which hardly takes five minutes every month, for the early detection of breast cancer.

Addressing a breast cancer awareness session titled ‘Let’s beat breast cancer’, organised by the ASC Group and Pakistan Cables in Karachi on Monday, she said 50 per cent of breast cancer patients die due to late diagnosis; therefore, early detection of breast cancer is essential to diagnose and treat it properly.

Emphasising the role of differently-abled persons, Begum Samina Alvi said persons with disabilities needed our special attention and we should all together take care of them. She called for following an inclusive approach towards persons with disabilities and taking measures for making them active members of the society.

She said that approximately 90,000 cases of breast cancer per year were reported in Pakistan. She further stated that she had been working for this cause for the last few years, which yielded very positive results.

Begum Samina Alvi said centres in Pakistan had been set up that offered free mammography. She appreciated the organisers of the awareness session and also lauded the role of the media in promoting the message of awareness of breast cancer, saying the media provided valuable support for highlighting the breast cancer awarenessactivities throughout the country.

The session was attended by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, prominent filmmaker and activist, Dr Naila Zahid, oncologist at Liaqaut National Hospital, and notables belonging to different walks of life, who shared their motivational stories with the audience, doctors and medical students.

The panel of doctors discussed the precautionary measures, self-examination and diagnosis of breast cancer at early stages.

The panel of doctors, including Dr Sadia and Dr Naila, urged the women to conduct regular self-examination. Later, survivors of breast cancer also shared their stories and how they managed to win the battle against breast cancer.