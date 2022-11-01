Nine schoolchildren fall unconscious due to generator smoke in classroom

Nine students fell unconscious due to smoke of a generator in a school’s classrooms in Lyari on Monday morning. SSP City Shabbir Ahmed said the Baghdadi police timely rescued the children trapped inside the school building and shifted them to the Civil Hospital Karachi with the help of rescuers from different organisations.

There were more than 200 children in the school at the time of the incident, which took place due to poor ventilation in the school. A case of negligence has been registered against the owner of the school at the Baghdadi police station.

The affected students included nine-year-old Zain Saeed, Hanan Ashraf, 10, Idrees Saleem, 11, Zain Sher Muhammad, 9, Danish Khurram, 7, Hazra, 9, daughter Muhammad Hanif, Amna, 11, Fatimah, 12, Qasim, 8, Kiran, 16, and Ummah Hani, 12.

Ahmed visited the hospital to inquire after the health of the students and then visited the crime scene, where he said strict action would be taken against the school’s management. He lauded the policemen for saving the lives of the students by taking timely action.