Sindh to hold two-day int’l conference on post-flood reconstruction

Sindh’s chief minister, with the approval of the provincial cabinet, has decided to convene a two-day international conference to discuss the destruction caused by the recent floods in the province and explore technical ways to reconstruct the irrigation and draining system so that impact of future calamities can be mitigated.

“Our river system, bridges on Indus River, drainage systems such as RBOD, LBOD and MNV, and flood protection embankments have failed to sustain the impact of heavy downpours and floods of 2022,” Syed Murad Ali Shah said during the cabinet meeting he chaired at the CM House on Monday.

“Therefore, we have to gather all the experts, including those from the World Bank, to discuss the floods and the necessity of redesigning the irrigation and drainage system so that future climate pressures can be sustained accordingly.”

December discussion

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the cabinet that during this year’s monsoon Sindh witnessed extreme rainfall and torrential rains on the Kirthar hills, resulting in massive flooding in the province.

Shoro said that previously, a major disaster had occurred during the riverine floods of 2010, in which a breach had occurred at Tori Bund on the right-side bank of Indus River. He said the area inundated during the 2010 floods was about 1.3 million acres and the quantum of water was about 4.9 MAF, while during the recent rain-related flooding on the right bank of Indus River, around 2.2 million acres were inundated with approximately 14 MAF quantum of water.

Similarly, he added, the heaviest rainfall on the left bank of Indus River inundated an area of around 1.4 million acres with eight MAF quantum of water.

The total quantum of rainwater on the right and left banks collectively comes to around 22 MAF, which is almost four times the volume of Tarbela Reservoir, the minister told the advisory group.

On this the CM said that national and international experts should be invited in December to discuss and guide his government in developing the irrigation and drainage system of the province.

LG law amendments

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesman and the CM’s law adviser, said during a press briefing after the cabinet meeting that the advisory group has also approved the proposal to amend the provincial local government laws.

According to the proposal, he said, the incoming city mayor will be chairman of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and also head the Karachi Development Authority as well as the city’s solid waste management agency yet to be established under the aegis of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

Wahab said that the proposal to amend the LG law has been approved by the cabinet members through the circulation of the summary before the formal meeting of the advisory group.

Rehabilitation update

The rehabilitation department told the cabinet that 673,867 tents, 545,012 tarpaulin sheets, 3.4 million mosquito nets, 1.995 million ration bags, 807,057 litres of drinking water and 178,980 blankets have been distributed among the flood-affected people. The items have been distributed by PDMA, NDMA, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and other organisations.

Doctors’ stipend raised

Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah told the cabinet that the national health services ministry has enhanced the postgraduate stipend of doctors from Rs73,000 to Rs104,390 per month and the house officers’ stipend from Rs40,000 to Rs69,600 per month.

The advisory group discussed and approved the proposal of the Sindh Health Department to bring it on a par with the stipend of the Federal Ministry of National Health Science.

Health risk allowance

The health department presented an item that the doctors working at public hospitals in the province were being given a Covid-19 risk allowance, which was withdrawn earlier by the cabinet.

The department requested the advisory group to restore the health risk allowance. The cabinet considered the request and directed the finance department to submit its proposal. The matter will be discussed in the next meeting. The advisory group also appreciated the efforts and contributions of the doctors to the health services, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

House construction project

A World Bank delegation led by Abhas K Jha, practice manager, climate change & disaster risk management, South Asia region, met the provincial chief executive at the CM House and discussed the housing project being launched with $500 million in funding from the international financial institution.

The CM told the delegation that the proposal for starting the construction of houses is in the final stage. He said his planning & development team and the CEO of the newly formed provincial housing company will meet the WB’s relevant team to finalise the plan so that the work can be started.