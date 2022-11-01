Survey started to estimate flood losses in Sindh: Jakhrani

JACOBABAD: Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for jails Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani said Sindh government has started the survey to estimate the losses incurred by flash floods in the province.
Talking to media in Jacobabad, he said the process of draining out water is underway and the wheat crop will be sown soon, adding the government will provide seed and fertilizers to flood victims. Jakhrani said the Sindh government will get the houses constructed for flood victims.
