Oghi to have Rescue 1122 service

MANSEHRA: District Development Advisory Committee Chairman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Fareed on Monday said the chief minister had approved Rs80 million for the establishment of Rescue 1122 in Oghi tehsil of the district.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved Rescue 1122 station, and earmarked Rs80 million for its initial operation,” he was speaking at a gathering at Shamdare area of Oghi.Several chairmen of local village councils and councillors announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the occasion.

Fareed said the provincial government had approved several uplift projects for Oghi. “Oghi-Battle road, which links the entire tehsil with Hazara Motorway and Karakoram Highway, is nearing completion at a cost of Rs230 million,” he said.

The MPA said the provincial government wanted to develop the rural parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and funds were being earmarked for the purpose. “The Basic Health Units are being upgraded to the Rural Health Centres to provide treatment services to people,” Fareed said. “The Sehat Sahulat Programme is providing free-of-charge healthcare services to patients and more services are being included in it,” he added.