Residents facing problems due to dusty, incomplete road

PESHAWAR: Residents of Professor Model Town, Media Colony, Juma Khan Kalay and other surrounding localities have been facing severe problems due to delay in work on the road and the rising dust.

Dust pollution has made life miserable for the dwellers of the localities situated on the road from Juma Khan Khwar to Sakhi Pul as work on the road has been suspended for the last several months.

The residents complained that work on the road had been stopped and it was lying incomplete reportedly due to the non-allocation of funds by the Peshawar Development Authority.Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has been awarded the contract for the Nasir Bagh-Sakhi Pul road construction.

The executing agency has suspended work on the road after carpeting the road up to the limits of the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) and the road from Juma Khan Khwar to Sakhi Pul is lying incomplete.

Since its blacktopping is yet to be done, the rising dust has been causing problems and diseases and the contractor firm even does not bother to sprinkle water on the road to avoid dust pollution, nor do the FWO and PDA take any interest in solving the problem despite the dwellers’ complaints and request for at least sprinkling water on the remaining portion of the incomplete road. Both departments have water tankers. Two to three times sprinkling of water can reduce the dust pollution and miseries of the population residing near the road.