Seminar: Character building termed pillar of education system

PESHAWAR: Character building is the most important pillar of the education system. Educational institutions need to focus much attention on the character building of the students besides teaching them course work. The education system should be based on Islamic lines and basic national needs.

These views were expressed by speakers at a seminar on “Character Building Through Education” organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) at the University of Peshawar.

Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Mohammad Idrees was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the seminar which was presided over by the IRS Director Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil.

Eminent scholars, administrative secretaries of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department and Higher Education Department spoke on the occasion. Faculty members, students and people from different walks of life attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Idrees said that without character development, education and training remain pointless. Lack of education is the biggest problem in the country. “The problems like extremism, terrorism, intolerance, corruption and economic backwardness can be overcome only by focusing on character-building”, he said.

Secretary of Education, Mutasim Billah, said character building is the real capital of a nation. Attention is focused on character building in all subjects at all secondary and higher secondary levels of the province, he said. “We consider educational institutions as a part of our faith after the mosque and all necessary steps are being taken to make these institutions ideal institutions. It is our national and moral duty to train the generation that is developing in educational institutions in the right direction,” he remarked. “The main purpose of education is character building; the development of Europe and Japan is due to the reforms of their education system and focus on character building. Nations are built on character and focus on knowledge and research in laboratories”, he maintained.

“Most of our laboratories are not functional. Our priority is to become operational in these laboratories. We have to open our libraries 24 hours a day. Our doctors and engineers are technicians and operators. We need scientists. To inculcate character-building software in children, it has to start from primary education,” he argued.

Dr Iqbal Khalil said teachers, parents, and society all have an equal role in shaping the character of a child. “Six factors, including confidence, respect, responsibility, transparency, care and civic sense should be kept in mind in the training and character-building of a child”, he said.

“The paradox of action is a social tragedy; we can remedy it in the form of the elimination of this contradiction. We need to inculcate qualities like punctuality, distinguishing between truth and falsehood, honesty, sincerity, and integrity in our new generations,” he said and added that a big social change is possible only through character building. Character Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Mahmood Ahmed, Central President of Tanzeem Asatiza Pakistan, Prof Dr Altaf Hussain Langriyal and general secretary of IRS, Dr Fazlur Rehman Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.