Tuesday November 01, 2022
Peshawar

Distinction

By Bureau report
November 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: Naima Rubab, a student of the Asian Institute of Medical and Management Sciences Peshawar, has secured the first position in the entire province by securing a 4 GPA in the BS Allied Health Sciences third-semester examination conducted by the Khyber Medical University Peshawar.

