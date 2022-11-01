Student stabbed to death

PESHAWAR: A student was stabbed to death and another was injured after an exchange of harsh words at Bagh-e-Naaran Park in Hayatabad on Monday. One Iftikhar told police that some boys exchanged harsh words with him and his cousin. Later they called other friends. He said they attacked him and his cousin Ibrar, 20, with knives.
JACOBABAD: Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for jails Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani said Sindh government has started the...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has so far managed to surpass its tax collection target for the first four...
MANSEHRA: District Development Advisory Committee Chairman and Member Provincial Assembly Nawabzada Fareed on Monday...
PESHAWAR: Residents of Professor Model Town, Media Colony, Juma Khan Kalay and other surrounding localities have been...
PESHAWAR: Character building is the most important pillar of the education system. Educational institutions need to...
ABBOTTABAD: Authorities have introduced a number of reforms including technical skill development courses and a...
Comments