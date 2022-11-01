PTI Hazara to reorganise women wing

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hazara division’s women’s wing met here on Monday and decided to stretch its subordinate bodies in various districts.

“We are going to organise our party in the districts, which are yet to contribute effectively in politics,” PTI women wing president in Hazara division Momina Basit told the meeting.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Chief Minister’s Advisor on Home and Tribal affairs Babar Saleem Swati, presidents and other office-bearers of women wings of Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.

Momina, who is also an MPA, said that women’s wings in Battagram and Torghar would be organised as the seats reserved in the local governments for women were also mostly filled out in these two districts.