Minister says sports facilities being provided to players

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday said the government was providing sports facilities to the players to enable them to win laurels for the country at the international level.

He was speaking at the four-day International Sports and Peace Conference 2022 here. The Pakistan Sports Writers Federation, Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has organized the conference with the collaboration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Director General, Bank of Khyber and AIPS Asia.

Former provincial minister Sports Syed Aqil Shah, Asian Sports Journalists Federation President Hee Don Jung from Korea, Niranjan from Nepal, Awad Bin Mubarak from Saudi Arabia, Ramakrihnan Karuppaih from Sri Lanka, Izahar Atan from Malaysia, Eldar Ismayilov from Azerbaijan, Emmanuel Fantanean from Hungary, Anna Szilagyi from Hungary, Nargiz Mahmudzade from Europe, and delegates from Afghanistan, Asian Cycling Federation Secretary Syed Azhar Ali Shah, former squash player Qamar Zaman, KP Tennis Association Chairman Prof Dr Mohammad Tahir and other were present.

Taimur Jhagra said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had improved the sports infrastructure to facilitate the players. “Sports opportunities are being provided to the players to enable them to brighten the country’s name in the comity of nations,” he said and added that the country could regain its lost glory in hockey and squash by taking drastic steps.

Syed Aqil Shah said two interprovincial games and national games were organized to send a message of peace to the world from KP. Lauding the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for holding the conference, Asian Sports Journalists Federation President Hee Don Jung said this moot would send a message of peace to the world.

More than 13 delegates from 12 different countries and more than 200 journalists from all over Pakistan are participating in the conference. Senior journalists shared their suggestions to improve Pakistan’s position in sports.

On the first day of the conference, video messages from global and Asian sports journalists were shared in different sessions. Souvenirs were presented to foreign delegates and journalists on the first day of the conference.