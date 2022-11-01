Flourmills in Nowshera inspected

PESHAWAR: Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rehan Gul Khattak had a maiden visit to the Nowshera district on Monday where he inspected functional flourmills and checked the grinding process with a special focus on quality.
During a thorough inspection, all records and related documents of the flourmills were checked and necessary instructions issued for improvement.
After inspection of the mills, Rehan Gul visited various bazaars of the district and checked the distribution of subsidised wheat flour through authorised dealers and enquired about distribution process from the public/consumers present on the occasion.
He issued an order to the field staff to ensure fair distribution of subsidized wheat flour to provide maximum relief to general public. Later on, the director food checked wheat stock lying at the PRC, Nowshera.
The district food controller briefed the director food regarding the stock position and its onwards distribution among the functional flourmills according to Release Policy 2022/23.
