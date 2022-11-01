CM wants mines & minerals sector declared industry

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the potential of the mines and minerals sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities to work out modalities for declaring the mines and minerals sector as an industry in the province.

He said the establishment of the sector as an industry would help attract investors and contribute to the value addition of the minerals. An official handout said that he stated this while chairing a meeting of the Minerals Investment Facilitation Authority (MIFA).

Holding the portfolio of the Mines and Minerals Department, the chief minister approved the grant of 24 mining leases. The Minerals Titles Committee (MTC) had already approved the leases under the joint venture on net profit sharing as per the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Act 2017.

The meeting was informed about the enhanced benefits of joint ventures under the act, which included greater revenue generation in lieu of fees, greater investor confidence, industrial development and more job creation due to value addition.

Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to ensure that merit and transparency were upheld in addition to forming criteria for the award of leases. The chief minister asked the officials to ensure that minerals mined in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received value addition within the province instead of exporting them elsewhere.

He directed the authorities to work out a mechanism within the next couple of months for the establishment of specific zones aimed at refining minerals to ensure maximum revenue generation.

The chief minister directed them to take the necessary steps for certification of the minerals within the province, which will not only attract investors but will also be helpful in value addition.

He asked the officials to ensure the establishment of eco-friendly crushing zones by the end of the ongoing month, adding that stern action will be taken against the illegal mining and smuggling of minerals.

The forum was briefed about reform initiatives taken during the last four years of the provincial government. The meeting was informed that the entire business of the department has been digitized whereas over 21,000 employment opportunities, including engineers, mine managers and 20,000 mine workers have been created so far.

It was informed that the draft of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Policy 2022 had been prepared and mineral auction rules 2022 had been vetted by the Law Department. The meeting was told that over 15,000 inspections were conducted during the last four years, thousands of FIRs were lodged against illegal mining, over 1000 mines leases suspended temporarily whereas 322 mines were closed permanently due to insufficient safety measures.

Similarly, the upgradation of the Mineral Testing Lab and Mining Cadastral Phase-II project are in progress. It was informed that Rs130 million had been disbursed as scholarships amongst the children of laborers. Around Rs43 million was distributed amongst permanently disabled workers whereas Rs22 million has been allocated to workers having occupational pulmonary diseases.

The meeting was informed that Rs8.7 million had been provided for workers suffering from pulmonary diseases whereas Rs12.50 million had been allocated for the skill development programme for the children of the laborers.