Rule of law

It was a rumour that eventually led to the death of two young men in Karachi's Macchar Colong area. The mob was told that the two men were abducting children, and what happened next is in front of us. The level of inhumanity that we are witnessing in our country is horrific. The entire neighbourhood came out and started beating them brutally without conforming.
While it is a tragic incident, it is also a fact that these people took the law in their hands because they knew that the police would not do anything. We have to take steps to reduce the gap between the people and law-enforcement agencies. Only these steps can help reduce such brutal crimes.
Muhammad Azam Depar
Larkana
Karachi is a densely populated, major financial hub of the country. Its traffic problems are increasing steadily, and...
I am a student of Karachi University. I have witnessed a few times that students’ attitude towards teachers is...
My heart skipped a beat when I heard about the Macchar Colony incident. Two men were beaten to death by a mob over...
There is a disturbing TikTok trend in Pakistan that promotes violence against women based on their dress choices. Our...
The death of a senior reporter working at a private TV channel in the line of duty is a big loss for the reporter’s...
Inflated electricity bills have disturbed people’s household budgets . Once these bills are paid, people are rarely...
Comments