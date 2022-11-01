Stuck in traffic

Karachi is a densely populated, major financial hub of the country. Its traffic problems are increasing steadily, and the traffic authorities are not playing their roles effectively to control unorganized traffic. People do not follow traffic rules, and this leads to fatal accidents. We need a proper mechanism to regulate the city’s traffic efficiently.

Another problem that people face is a lack of public transport. A majority of people use private vehicles for their daily commute. This also adds more pressure on our roads. Our road network system does not have the capacity to handle peak-hour load. Living with this traffic congestion is becoming difficult. The city’s population is constantly growing, and there seems to be no plans to reduce congestion.

Zia Khan

Karachi