Respect your teachers

I am a student of Karachi University. I have witnessed a few times that students’ attitude towards teachers is unacceptable; they do not give them the respect they deserve and talk bad about them behind their backs.
Our teachers play a big role in polishing our skills. It is quite shocking to see that disrespecting teachers has become a new trend.
Maryam Abdul Khaliq
Karachi
