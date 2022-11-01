 
Respect your teachers

November 01, 2022

I am a student of Karachi University. I have witnessed a few times that students’ attitude towards teachers is unacceptable; they do not give them the respect they deserve and talk bad about them behind their backs.

Our teachers play a big role in polishing our skills. It is quite shocking to see that disrespecting teachers has become a new trend.

Maryam Abdul Khaliq

Karachi

