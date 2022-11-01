Disturbing trend

There is a disturbing TikTok trend in Pakistan that promotes violence against women based on their dress choices. Our society is riddled with flaws, and it is time we took steps to fix it. What a girl wears should not be a concern for anyone. This problem has been going on for many years now, and it is shocking that we have turned a blind eye to it.

Where are we heading? What have we become? There are so many Muslim-majority countries where people from all religions live peacefully. Women and men wear whatever they want. Why are we such an intolerant nation?

Reema Rehan

Karachi