Call off the march

Peaceful protests are a democratic right of every individual or political party. The Imran Khan-led long march demanding early elections in the country is on its way towards Islamabad. Protesters intend to stay in the capital until the date for elections is announced. But is it right to pressurize a government at a time when the economy is in crisis and millions of people are displaced? The nation is dealing with tough challenges like inflation, poverty, unemployment, deadly diseases, etc. The already fractured economy cannot afford the costs associated with conducting elections.
As a former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan must realize these challenges. He needs to constitute a committee for negotiating the date of elections and must end the long march in the best interest of the country and nation.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
