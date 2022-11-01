A very long march

The long march keeps getting longer. On Monday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said his march would reach Islamabad after ‘eight or nine days’. One wonders why a march from Lahore to Islamabad would take nearly two weeks to reach Islamabad, a mere four hours away. There has been the inevitable speculation about backdoor negotiations between the PTI and power stakeholders, including the government. Others are questioning whether this is because of the march not seeing the numbers that may have been expected by the PTI. Or is the delay just a sign of petulance – Imran is not getting what he wants, and would prefer to secure a deal before he reaches the capital.

The PTI’s march had started on a rather aggressive note but since then it has been a case of one step forward, two steps back. And it is still unclear what Imran intends to do once they are in Islamabad and if the government refuses to blink, which as the signs go seems to be the likelihood. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the marchers will be restricted to the space allocated to them and not be allowed to violate the red zone. Although the PTI had promised a peaceful protest, security and violence has become a far greater concern, particularly after a tweet by Imran Khan on Monday, which has rightly been called inappropriate at best and dangerous at worst. The former prime minister had tweeted that he had been “witnessing a revolution taking over the country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?” The tweet has led to a polarized reaction but combined with Ali Amin Gandapur’s audio leak that refers to licensed ammunition being readied at the border of Islamabad, it sounds far more ominous. These are rather alarming words – especially in a country that is no stranger to violence – and one would not expect the former prime minister of a country to indulge in such statements, seeing as how they could easily be taken as dog whistles for violence. Pakistan is already witnessing political turmoil and economic instability. Even a threat of bloodshed by a popular leader does not bode well. Perhaps the former prime minister would like to rethink the imagery he is putting out there.

As far as talks go, the government has chosen to be vague. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently revealed that he was sent a message through a common acquaintance by Imran to appoint a new army chief with consensus between the two of them and also to hold talks on new elections. The PM said he had responded that the appointment would be done constitutionally – by the prime minister as per prerogative – and that other than he would be willing to talk on other issues. Needless to say, those talks have not yet materialized though there were some murmurs regarding Imran going to Lahore in the middle of the march for ‘talks’; the former PM has denied these reports. The question on many minds now is: has Imran bitten off more than he can chew? As the days go by, and the other side refuses to play ball, one wonders yet again: what exactly is Imran banking on? If it’s intervention, it may not be that easy to get it now after the recent public outbursts. If it’s popularity, that is a risk of last resort. If all is being done on a wing and a prayer, the PTI may have to wait some. At the end of the day, both sides of the political spectrum need to realize that the country desperately needs to heal from the trauma of the recent floods, the divisive politics, the polarization, a sagging economy, and dangerous climate change consequences. They need to sort things out, with or without a march.