Telenor hosts safety event

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan hosted an event on safety in supply chain on Monday, where industry experts discussed safe business practices, and shed light on critical areas such policymaking and legislation.

The discussion revolved around ways to improve best practices across different businesses and industries. Representatives from Nokia, Schlumberger, Attock Refinery, Nayatel, and Engro Enfrashare participated in the first-of-its-kind talk at Telenor Pakistan’s 345 Campus in Islamabad.

According to the panelists, workplace incidents often result from a combination of underlying causes, such as governance gaps, deficient legislative frameworks, insufficient knowledge and resources, unsafe business practices, and the absence of a proactive safety culture at national and workplace levels.