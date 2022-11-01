A cost-effective opportunity

LAHORE: Poverty exists because those at the bottom of the ladder are not empowered. The state lacks resources to eradicate poverty. Technology is one tool that can empower the poor to earn respectfully.

There is little redistributive impact of taxes in Pakistan as most collection is through regressive indirect taxes. Direct income tax collection is dismally low to allow policymakers to distribute more resources to the poor. The poor have no excess to health, education and security.

Poor are locked into a low-level asset (or capability) trap as they lack both physical and intellectual assets. Poverty reduction efforts should seek to provide incentives to the poor for acquiring assets and capabilities.

Mobile telecommunications industry is the best example where little investment benefits the society at a large scale. There are over 9 billion mobile phone subscribers world over. Over 85 percent of the globe has access to mobile-broadband coverage via 4G and 5G networks.

Now connectivity is a basic enabler of economic growth and improved quality of life. Moreover, there is a strong business case for investing in broadband to optimise the delivery of essential services in education, health care, safety, and security, and to redefine urban landscapes through intelligent electricity grids and more efficient transportation.

Experts say 10 percent increase in broadband penetration can increase sustainable GDP growth by one percent. And after every doubling of broadband speed GDP growth could increase 0.3 percent on average. Mobile commerce has enormous potential to improve social and financial inclusion.

E-commerce, grocery and food delivery has provided livelihood to more youngsters’ than the manufacturing sector in the last 10 years. Today, plumbers, electricians, and masons can be called home for repair and maintenance.

Health care could be delivered remotely and more efficiently through IT that has improved response times to emergencies, reduced isolation, and ensured better training and equipment for health-care workers. With the use of the latest communications technology and diagnostic testing materials, the health workers will be able to link the rural poor to the broader system of doctors, nurses, hospitals, and clinics in urban centres.

In a resource starved country like Pakistan, health care systems often confront tighter resource constraints. In fact, in low or middle income countries, nine million people, mostly children, die each year from infectious diseases, including malaria, diarrhoea, and AIDS.

Most of these are curable diseases that need timely treatment. Most important among challenges faced by Pakistan are health education, infrastructure, and distribution networks. With improved connectivity these deprived patients could be treated at the villages by best medical experts sitting in our cities or even globally anywhere.

Many countries, including India and China have taken advantage of smartphone technology not only to treat their rural patients, but also impart health and hygiene knowledge to the children. In Pakistan, the rescue services accessible through mobiles have reduced the response time of health emergencies.

The best investment that a state can make for the society is increased public investment early in a child’s life. Malnutrition in early childhood harms cognitive development. The growth thus lost is not recoverable.

The state must introduce measures to reduce the prevalence of iron deficiency, anaemia, and vitamin A, iodine, and zinc deficiencies. This is a cost-effective opportunity, with benefits between five and seven times higher than the costs. The best way to redistribute resources is to invest in early childhood development projects.