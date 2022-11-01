Faysal Bank profit rises 26pc to Rs7.7bn in 9 months

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) on Monday posted an increase of 26 percent in its net profit for first nine months of 2022, as compared to the profit earned in same period last year, while the profit before tax of the bank jumped by 51 percent.

In a statement, the bank declared a profit after tax of Rs7.7 billion in January- September period, up from Rs6.1 billion recorded for nine months of 2021.

The profit before tax of the bank was recorded at Rs15 billion, which is 51 percent higher than Rs9.9 billion flagged in the corresponding last year. FBL said high and retrospective tax measures announced in the federal budget limited its profit after tax to 26 percent.

However, the bank still managed to achieve a landmark of Rs1 trillion mark in its balance sheet footings on the bank of strong deposit mobilisation and borrowings. FBL announced an interim cash dividend of Rs5.50 per share i.e. 55 percent, which is in addition to interim cash dividend for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, already paid at Rs0.50 per share i.e. 5 percent.

According to the statement, it’s close to completion of requirements for converting into a full-fledged Islamic bank. “All the Non-Shariah Compliant retained earnings of the bank are being distributed to the shareholders as cash dividend,” the bank statement said.

Current deposit momentum of the bank reached Rs274 billion, with 27 percent growth over December 2021. Total deposits increased by 13 percent over December 2021 with CASA (current account savings account) mix improving to 80 percent from 75 percent at December 2021.

FBL’s net advances increased by 18 percent to Rs468 billion, with a growth across all lending businesses and improvement in advance-to-deposit ratio to 65 percent as at September 2022. “Despite prevailing uncertainty, FBL is committed to its strategy for conversion into Islamic bank and have applied to SBP [the State Bank of Pakistan] for issuance of Islamic Banking License.”

The Bank said it continued to deliver on growth objectives and increased the total revenue by 33 percent over 9m’21 to Rs33.6 billion. Non-markup expenses of the bank have increased by 27 percent in 9 months of 2022, while the cost to income ratio improved 60 percent to 57 percent in the said period.

Its net provision for the period reflected reversals of Rs0.7 billion while infection ratio continued to reduce and is at 4.6 percent with total coverage at 89.5 percent. According to the bank, it will continue to invest in expanding the footprints by network expansion and is planning to open another 50+ branches in quarter four of 2022, with an objective to reach the branch network to 700+ by the end of the year.

The bank said it would continue to invest in modern technologies to improve its digital offerings and customer experience. FBL was incorporated in Pakistan on October 3, 1994 as a public limited company and its shares are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.