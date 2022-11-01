Trust in technology, youth crucial for businesses growth: SECP chairman

ISLAMABAD: Trust in technology and youth is crucial to accelerate transformation of businesses for sustainable growth, and risk-taking culture encouraged by organisational support lies at the heart of progress, SECP chairman Aamir Khan stated on Monday.

Speaking to a conference, khan pointed out that there were three integral challenges to sustainable growth of corporates, which also become cause for lack of transformation of companies into enterprises suited to transforming needs of the market and consumers.

He identified the challenges to be avoidance of risk, emphasis on experience instead of nourishing newer approach from youth, and reluctance to adapt to changing needs of the market and consumers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chief was of the view that social and cultural factors of the country teach risk avoidance and doses the masses with accompanying uncertainty.

“To me, a risk-taking culture encouraged by organizational support, lies at the heart of progress. During the past few decades, legacy leaders in many industries that failed to embrace risk and innovation have faded away, rather unceremoniously,” he said speaking to ICAP’s All Pakistan Chartered Accountant’s Conference 2022.

The solution then becomes embedding and inculcating a risk-taking attitude with a careful calculation of the potential outcomes and putting “what-if” strategies in place, he said.

Khan also accentuated on the nurturing youth to become power houses of innovation and providing them leadership opportunities. He said the youth group (aged below 30 years) has an outlook and aspirations that differs significantly compared to their seniors.

Stronghold of officials over 50 years of age, at times, organisations and their leadership to struggle with the pace of expected change and renders them slow to evolve and transform for future, he added.

“New opportunities and risks around ESG, climate change and gender mainstreaming resonate more strongly with the younger population.” He was of the view that exclusion leads organisations to fall short of making business plans that ensure sustainable and transformative future for the businesses.

Elaborating the need for openness to adaptability, Khan said with the advent of artificial intelligence, the ability to accumulate, share and analyse data for decision-making was critical for any futuristic and sustainable program. “Equally important is the continuously educate and retrain the entire workforce consistently an emerging and new technology use cases,” he noted.

He also shared instances where the SECP had put the solutions into practice within its ranks and had encouraged those under its regulatory ambit to apply the same. In 2019, approximately 28 percent of the SECP officers were under the age of 35, while within 3 years, by 2022, the percentage has increased to 35 percent, Khan added.

"Furthermore, specially constituted teams, comprising of officers below age 35, are routinely tasked to work on practical problems and give presentations and recommendations to the Commission", he informed.

He mentioned the SECP’s flagship transformation program LEAP, as a product of a team with an average age well under 40. SECP chief concluded his remarks by highlighting new models of business and viewing operative and delivery models through the lens of users as a significant aspect for sustainability. “It is indeed the right time that we build businesses that last, rather than to build for profit.”