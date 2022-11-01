Gold drops Rs1,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,800 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs150,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,544 to Rs128,600. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,640 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,354.60.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below Rs1,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.