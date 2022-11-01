Centre yet to decide wheat support price

KARACHI: Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar has said that the federal government had decided to announce a wheat procurement price of Rs3,000 per 40 kg but the summary was taken back after concerns were raised.

The decision on the new support price would be taken in the coming meeting of the cabinet, he said, adding that the federal government assured of fixing a reasonable support price, which could benefit the farmers. Addressing a press conference on Monday evening, Federal Environment Minister Sherry Rehman said 82 percent of the crops have been damaged due to floods in Sindh.

“Floods have affected Sindh and Balochistan the worst. There have been losses of around Rs1.9 trillion,” she said, adding that Pakistan’s economy was severely affected by the losses to agriculture and livestock.