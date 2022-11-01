Centre yet to decide wheat support price

KARACHI: Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar has said that the federal government had decided to announce a wheat procurement price of Rs3,000 per 40 kg but the summary was taken back after concerns were raised.
The decision on the new support price would be taken in the coming meeting of the cabinet, he said, adding that the federal government assured of fixing a reasonable support price, which could benefit the farmers. Addressing a press conference on Monday evening, Federal Environment Minister Sherry Rehman said 82 percent of the crops have been damaged due to floods in Sindh.
“Floods have affected Sindh and Balochistan the worst. There have been losses of around Rs1.9 trillion,” she said, adding that Pakistan’s economy was severely affected by the losses to agriculture and livestock.
ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan hosted an event on safety in supply chain on Monday, where industry experts discussed safe...
KARACHI: Bangladesh considers Pakistan an important country in terms of exporters and business communities in both the...
ABU DHABI: OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium-and longer-term in an annual outlook released...
LAHORE: Poverty exists because those at the bottom of the ladder are not empowered. The state lacks resources to...
KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited on Monday posted an increase of 26 percent in its net profit for first nine months of...
ISLAMABAD: Trust in technology and youth is crucial to accelerate transformation of businesses for sustainable growth,...
Comments