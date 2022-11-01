OGDC, PPL to join Reko Diq Project

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) along with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited, together as the State-Owned Enterprises, have negotiated and finalised agreements with OGDC’s participation in the reconstituted Reko Diq Project, a statement said on Monday.

The definitive agreements were in an agreed final form, it added. OGDC company secretary in an information disclosure to Pakistan Stock Exchange said the board of directors of the OGDC had approved execution of the definitive agreements. It also authorised issuance of notices to convene an extraordinary general meeting for purposes of seeking approval of the shareholders of the company for an investment in an associated company for the acquisition of 8.33 percent interest in the project and subsequent capital investments as might be required.

He said the transaction remained subject to, inter alia, receipt of regulatory, legal and administrative approvals, and the implementation of the legalisation plan in terms confirmed by the parties. The parties were aiming to satisfy the conditions at the earliest and disclosures in that respect would be made as and when there were any developments in that regard, he said.