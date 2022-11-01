Stocks shrug off political tensions as rupee strength reassures

Stocks rose modestly in thin trading on Monday as political uncertainty following the launch of protest march by main opposition party kept investors on the sidelines.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said despite the lack of investors’ participation, a positive session was witnessed at the PSX. “Prevailing political clatter kept the volumes dry in the main board as 3rd tier stocks continued to be the volumes leaders, it reported.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 124.32 points or 0.30 percent to 41,264.66 points against 41,140.34 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,376.09 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,140.34 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher amid thin trade as investors weigh strong rupee recovery on improving trade balance and speculation over easing political crises.

“Likely flood loss support receipts from World Bank, and surging global equities also played catalytic role in a positive close.” KSE-30 index also increased by 20.35 points or 0.14 percent to 15,061.46 points compared with 15,041.11 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 80 million shares to 97.476 million shares from 177.761 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs2.501 billion from Rs4.656 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.663 trillion from Rs6.673 trillion. Out of 332 companies active in the session, 167 closed in green, 135 in red and 30 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Topline Securities said the benchmark index traded in the positive zone during the trading session to close at 41,265.

Significant contributions to the index came from HUBC, SYS, LUCK, TRG and MCB, as they cumulatively contributed 101 points to the index. On the flip side, UBL, MEBL, NESTLE, EFERT and PSO lost value to weigh down on the index by 111 points.

The KSE 100 Index gained 0.33 percent on the month on month bases. The market gained during the start of the month, however, some pressure was observed at the end of the month which can be attributed to increase in political noise following PTI’s chief Imran Khan long march announcement.

The highest increase was recorded in Bata (Pak) shares, which rose by Rs146.88 to Rs2,106.88 per share, followed by Goodluck Ind., which increased by Rs41.66 to Rs597.21 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Allawasaya TexXD, which fell by Rs291.20 to Rs3,591.55 per share, followed by Nestle PakistanXD, which decreased by Rs195 to Rs5,700 per share.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (46.7 points), power generation & distribution (32.5 points), cement (21.5 points), E&P’s (16.2 points) and automobile assembler (12.1 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 9.519 million shares that increased by one paisa to Rs1.33 per share. It was followed by G3 Technologies with 5.952 million shares that closed higher by 25 paisas to Rs8.83 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Silk Bank Ltd, K-Electric Ltd. Cnergyico PK, TRG Pak Ltd, Nishat ChunPow, Hum Network, Hascol Petrol and Agritech Limited. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 22.594 million shares from 256.122 million shares.