APTMA seeks better representation in cotton committee

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Mills Textile Association (APTMA) on Monday raised objections on Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) reconstitution and asked the federal government for the vice president slot along with sizeable representation in the committee.

Being the biggest stakeholder in using cotton for its finished products, APTMA seeks enhanced representation in the reconstituted committee to play a positive role in the betterment of quality cotton production in the country that has dwindled to just 6 million bales.

In the PCCC, out of 20 members, only one member has been taken from APTMA. The association, as one of the main stakeholders of cotton, has always supported and requested for restructuring the PCCC. The reason for the demand was the PCCC’s utter failure to deliver on cotton research and development. The reconstitution of the PCCC was again without adequate and effective representation of the private sector and the main stakeholders, such as APTMA.

APTMA communicated these points in its latest correspondence to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. It said that it was capable of resurrecting PCCC through effective control because of its personnel, which it uses to protect cotton R&D and technology transfer to cotton farmers. APTMA has already begun its initiatives and has qualified experts.

“The committee reconstitution should be protected by the law, and this protection should not be subject to frequent change. The country cannot afford any further losses in cotton production, which are mostly the result of PCCC mismanagement due to the inappropriate membership of its committees,” APTMA said in its correspondence.

Cotton production in Pakistan has decreased by 50 percent in the last ten years, from 14 million bales to 6 million bales, resulting in significant losses in Pakistan's textile sector and economy. Pakistan is losing $2.0 billion directly and at least $10 billion of GDP each year on account of low production of cotton.

This loss of revenue hurts the poorest of the poor ie women in the backward farming community. This low production and decline in cotton areas was due to a lack of research and development by public sector institutions, mainly PCCC, it noted, adding that the PCCC was now simply a pale replica of what once played an important role in cotton development in Pakistan.

APTMA said that over the past 20 years, things progressively worsened, as none of the cotton varieties developed by the PCCC have been grown commercially.

“We believe that proper restructuring of PCCC with effective representation from the key stakeholders is the key to getting PCCC to fulfill its primary objective of producing reliable and pest-resistant seed varieties for farmers,” the association said. The PCCC is an organisation established under the Cotton Cess Act 1923 with the mandate to develop cotton crops in Pakistan through research and development. It levies cotton cess on the consumption and export of cotton bales, which is at present, Rs50/bale (170kg). PCCC completely runs on cess collected from the textile sector on the consumption of local as well as imported cotton.