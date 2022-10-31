Industrialist Sir Anwar Pervez meets Punjab CM

LAHORE: Renowned businessman and industrialist of the country Sir Muhammad Anwar Pervez OBE met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday and discussed with him business and investment opportunities.

The chief minister assured the visiting dignitary that no one would be allowed to create any hindrance in issues pertaining to overseas Pakistanis. “Matters of investors are being resolved under one roof. In order to promote investment in real estate, stamp duty on property transfer has been reduced by 100 percent, which will generate revenue worth billions of rupees,” CM Parvez said in the meeting.

He said he would personally monitor protection and promotion of foreign direct investment, and no file of investment would become a victim of red-tapism. Sir Anwar Pervez OBE appreciated CM Punjab’s initiatives for promotion of investment. “You have taken historic initiatives for promotion of investment. You are doing a great service to overseas Pakistanis,” he told the Punjab chief minister.