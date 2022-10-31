Industrialist Sir Anwar Pervez meets Punjab CM

LAHORE: Renowned businessman and industrialist of the country Sir Muhammad Anwar Pervez OBE met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday and discussed with him business and investment opportunities.
The chief minister assured the visiting dignitary that no one would be allowed to create any hindrance in issues pertaining to overseas Pakistanis. “Matters of investors are being resolved under one roof. In order to promote investment in real estate, stamp duty on property transfer has been reduced by 100 percent, which will generate revenue worth billions of rupees,” CM Parvez said in the meeting.
He said he would personally monitor protection and promotion of foreign direct investment, and no file of investment would become a victim of red-tapism. Sir Anwar Pervez OBE appreciated CM Punjab’s initiatives for promotion of investment. “You have taken historic initiatives for promotion of investment. You are doing a great service to overseas Pakistanis,” he told the Punjab chief minister.
SEOUL: More than 150 people have been killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul, officials said Sunday, with...
MOGADISHU: The number of people killed in twin car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu, claimed by Al-Shabaab...
ISLAMABAD: The Free and Fair Election Network has exhorted the Election Commission of Pakistan to employ its...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy and United Arab Emirates Navy conducted bilateral exercise NASL AL BAHR-IV in Karachi.The...
HARIPUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has claimed that the federal government would come to...
File PhotoLONDON: An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers...
Comments