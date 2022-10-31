Imran’s anti-establishment rant: Indian seeks to donate to PTI

—AFP

KARACHI: The Indian media continues to exploit PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s unrelenting anti-establishment rant to its benefit and ridicule Pakistan.

Talking about Imran Khan in brief video posted on his twitter handle, Major Gaurav Arya (retd), a media influencer, says, “He calls Pak Army Chief an animal, Pak PM a thief, people of Pakistan slaves (ghulam) & Election Commissioner a traitor. He publicly threatens to expose ISI. Please tell me how I can donate to @PTIofficial. ImranKhanZindabad.”

In another tweet, he jokingly says the people of Pakistan are lucky to have a leader like Imran Khan. He says the incumbent premier should be sent back and Imran be made the prime minister for at least 10 years. “If Imran Khan becomes prime minister for 10 years, we will succeed in achieving our objective,” he says. Castigating Imran, Gaurav says he had not committed the ‘ghari locha’, he would have been prime minister plain and simple.