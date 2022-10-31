Old wise men

Compromise: A word pivotal to democracy, as is said...but also paradoxically against the very essence that it is to exude: its principles. Perhaps, the problem isn’t “compromise” per se, but by whom it is done. It might be said that it is partially responsible for the potently grisly state that Pakistan currently stands at.

While we don’t consider ourselves adept enough at indulging in cosseted political analysis — that's for the late-night talk shows. What we can try and do right now is wrest parallels and patterns that have been on the peripheries of this political clownery of a show for far too long now.

Frankly, there is a lot that is profoundly wrong about the state of the country and its workings. We are going to confine ourselves and remit this piece on a relatively simpler one: the aging of the political elite.

How is it that for a job that takes such a toll on a person’s health — mental, physical and otherwise — we seem to be electing people incapable of surviving a simple jumpscare? Looking back at our Nation’s past, one might be able to conclusively exhort that the purveyors of democracy at the time were relatively young to today’s ensemble of parliamentarians. Bhutto was 45 when he landed in Islamabad; Altaf Hussain was 38 when the MQM took Karachi by storm.

Fast forward to 2022, all major front-runners for next year’s elections seem to have outlived the state’s life expectancy of 67. Nawaz Sahb will celebrate his 73rd this Christmas. Imran recently cut his seventieth cake. And this movement of retirees to positions of power isn’t exclusive to politicians. And this isn’t to bode any politician ill. But precisely to make it a point of acknowledgement and urgency.

When 64% of the population is under 30 and barely anyone in the cabinet from the same age bracket, change is reliable and required. Besides, this isn’t a brash, tasteless demand either. Recently, the republic of Finland, for one, elected their and world’s youngest PM aged 34 only. Ever since her election, Finland has had an upward trend in education, gender equality and health care levels. Even non-democracies like Saudi-Arabia have seen immense progress under the leadership of the young. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has delivered. For instance, he initiated some of the most progressive reforms in contemporary Saudi history: letting women drive, Qatar blockade, the city of Neom, opening Saudi Aramco for public investment etcetera. And his 2030 vision aims to alchemise the Saudi economy into a diverse and powerful force in the global market was made, again, only at the age of 37.

While these countries navigate their ways to the top, our old-fangled “experienced” politicians successfully managed — in another episode of annus horribilis — to dwindle the savings of the citizens, tarnish the country's reputation on the world floor and have security under siege.

But there is hope. Not in the form of a political party or any superannuated ideal but precisely because of the youth itself. The youth is more involved than ever on the political stage in its rawest form. And one might come across as a pangloss while saying it but nonetheless it stands true that the political literacy of the country has risen significantly and would therefore impact upcoming elections in ways it has never before — we witnessed some of it in the recent by-elections.

The way the youth responded and engaged with Imran Khan’s call for a long march — irrespective of where one might stand on the political spectrum — is a testament to hope, a hope for a country that shall stand tall for the principles of unity, faith and discipline. A hope for a country that realizes Iqbal’s dream in its true essence. A hope for a country that champions rule of law, and serves as a model for the rest of the world to follow.

While we can’t guarantee that the youth would fare better than their older counterparts, what they promise is a glimmering ray of hope at the break of this country’s new dawn. — Muhammad Ali Rashid and Ahmad Maudood Ausaf