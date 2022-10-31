HRCP calls for early rehabilitation of flood victims

LAHORE: The general body of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called on the federal and provincial governments to accelerate their efforts to rehabilitate the thousands of people who have lost their homes and livelihoods in the recent floods.

In a statement, it said while the scale of the disaster was overwhelming, it is now essential to focus on resettling those displaced in habitats that are better adapted to the effects of climate change. It reiterated its call for urgent land reforms, which are critical not only to reducing poverty and realizing rights such as equal access to food and housing, but are also necessary if the state is to rehabilitate vulnerable communities affected by the floods. While Pakistan has every right to demand climate reparations, it must also look within and articulate a strategy to ensure that its most vulnerable groups receive climate justice and to secure all people’s right to food, shelter and health amid the economic crisis, it added.

The HRCP also expressed it concern over the ongoing political turmoil and reminded both government and opposition that not only was this harmful for Pakistan’s democracy, but also threatened people’s fundamental rights and freedoms.

“The continuing impunity for perpetrators of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings remains cause for serious concern. It has been two months since one of our own members, Lala Fahim Baloch, disappeared from Karachi and we demand that he be recovered safely,” it added.

The HRCP noted with alarm an uptick in mob violence, with two men lynched recently in Karachi on groundless suspicions that they were kidnappers. “While this is a worrying symptom of an increasingly brutalized society, it also reflects loss of public faith in the state’s ability to ensure justice. The state must also heed the demands of people in Swat, who have long warned of the rise in militancy and must not be left to bear the brunt of extremist-fueled violence,” it added.

The HRCP also called on the state to ensure that Scheduled Castes in Sindh are given their due representation in government and that their right to freedom from any manner of discrimination is protected. “The malicious campaign against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 must cease and the provincial governments must also enact legislation to protect the rights of transgender persons. The state must also present and implement a strategy with respect to Afghan refugees that recognizes their right to seek asylum in Pakistan and to live in dignity as refugees. Additionally, we demand that all public institutions are made easily accessible for persons living with disabilities. We also believe that all judicial appointments must be made without discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity, faith or gender,” it maintained.

“Securing all people’s right to freedom of expression, assembly and association is vital to strengthening the democratic fabric. We also calls on the government to ensure that all citizens’ right to peaceful protest is protected. Additionally, we take strong exception to the state’s efforts to over-regulate NGOs and civil society organizations, many of which play a key role in providing services in areas neglected by the state itself,” it concluded.