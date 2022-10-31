Age limit for post of vice chancellor reduced to 62 years

KARACHI: The Sindh Universities & Boards Department has reduced the age limit for the post of vice chancellor to 62 years, while the age limit of VCs in the other three provinces and the federation is still 65 years.

The department has also published a formal advertisement for the appointment of VCs of nine universities of Sindh. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari (BBSUL), is not included among them. The university’s VC Dr Akhtar Baloch was suspended in February and issued with a show cause notice for dismissal over sending an indecent video clip to a female member of the provincial assembly. Prof Amjad Siraj Memon, a non-PhD who is the VC of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), has been looking after the affairs of BBSUL since February.

However, his appointment as the VC of JSMU was challenged in the Sindh High Court by Dr Lubna Baig, who came first, because Prof Memon was in second place. The nine universities include Mehran University of Engineering & Technology Jamshoro, Dawood University of Engineering & Technology Karachi, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skill Development Khairpur, and Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design & Heritages Jamshoro.

The other universities are Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sindh (Sukkur), Sukkur IBA University, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana. According to the advertisement, it is not mandatory to hold a PhD but the candidate must be a professor or eligible to be a professor in accordance with the criteria of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The advertisement does not mention the experience or education requirements since the qualifications needed vary according to the university, like engineering qualification for engineering universities, medical qualification for medical universities, and art and design qualification for art and design universities.= It is pertinent to mention here that four permanent members have been appointed in the committee formed to search for VCs for Sindh’s universities. Three bureaucratic members are non-PhDs of grades 19 and 20. Universities & Boards Secretary Mureed Rahimoon, the college education secretary and the Sindh HEC secretary are the non-PhDs, while the fourth member is the HEC chairman, who will chair the committee that will select PhD holders for the grade-22 post of VC. When contacted, Rahimoon refused to comment.