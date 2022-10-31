 
Monday October 31, 2022
World

Eleven die in DR Congo stampede

By AFP
October 31, 2022

Kinshasa: A stampede left nine spectators and two police officers dead during a packed concert by African music star Fally Ipupa at the biggest stadium in DR Congo´s capital, the interior minister said on Sunday, blaming the organisers.

