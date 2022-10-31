‘Black Adam’ stays atop box office

Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ film “Black Adam” remained atop competition for the second weekend running, hauling in a modest estimated $27.7 million in North American box office receipts, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

A feature that explores the origin story behind 2019´s “Shazam,” the DC Comics superhero, “Black Adam” stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a former slave bestowed with special powers.

Coming in second for the Friday-through-Sunday period was Universal´s “Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy starring A-list stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The flick brought in $10 million.