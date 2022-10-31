 
‘Houdini’ cobra returns to enclosure at Swedish zoo!

By AFP
October 31, 2022

Stockholm: After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm aquarium, a king cobra returned to its enclosure on its own, officials said on Sunday.

“We got him back!” the Skansen Aquarium said in a statement Sunday. The snake, named Sir Vas (Sir Hiss), slithered off last weekend through a lamp fixture in a terrarium where he had been brought to a few days earlier.

