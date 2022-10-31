Barack Obama tries to rescue Democrats from US midterm losses

Washington: In the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in many states.
But his one-time boss, former president Barack Obama, is also campaigning hard to rescue a faltering Democratic Party. On Friday, the two men spoke at the same time, in two different corners of the United States: Biden in Pennsylvania and Obama in Georgia, two crucial states for Democratic Party aspirations in Congress. Both presidents have employed nearly the same speech: the need to save American democracy by blocking Donald Trump´s Republican Party.
Kinshasa: A stampede left nine spectators and two police officers dead during a packed concert by African music star...
Ouagadougou: Suspected jihadists have ambushed and killed 13 soldiers in Burkina Faso´s eastern province, security...
Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ film “Black Adam” remained atop competition for the second weekend running, hauling in...
Rio de Janeiro: Brazil was on a knife-edge on Sunday as voters chose between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and...
Stockholm: After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm...
Cox´s Bazar, Bangladesh: Elite Bangladeshi police have launched a crackdown against suspected criminals and...
