How US election conspiracy film fuelled drop box surveillance

Washington: The people spending nights staking out and filming ballot drop boxes in Arizona say their task is to save democracy from the “mules” that countless Americans believe rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
But to poll officials, voting rights advocates and many citizens in a state where early voting is common, the self-appointed ballot watchers are a physical representation of how a disinformation-laden documentary is making its mark on next month´s US midterm elections. Described by some as a vigilante parade, the watchers stand accused of intimidating voters at drop boxes -- secure bins used in many states to submit a ballot.
Kinshasa: A stampede left nine spectators and two police officers dead during a packed concert by African music star...
Ouagadougou: Suspected jihadists have ambushed and killed 13 soldiers in Burkina Faso´s eastern province, security...
Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ film “Black Adam” remained atop competition for the second weekend running, hauling in...
Rio de Janeiro: Brazil was on a knife-edge on Sunday as voters chose between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and...
Stockholm: After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm...
Washington: In the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in...
