Israelis kill Palestinian

Jericho, Palestinian Territories: Israelis on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian who, according to the army and medics had allegedly rammed his car into soldiers in the occupied West Bank. The incident near the city of Jericho comes amid mounting violence across Israeli-annexed east al-Quds and the occupied West Bank.

“An assailant accelerated his vehicle toward IDF (Israeli army) soldiers who were at a bus station adjacent to the Nabi Musa Junction,” the army said, before he continued and drove at other soldiers nearby.