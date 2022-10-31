Israelis kill Palestinian

Jericho, Palestinian Territories: Israelis on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian who, according to the army and medics had allegedly rammed his car into soldiers in the occupied West Bank. The incident near the city of Jericho comes amid mounting violence across Israeli-annexed east al-Quds and the occupied West Bank.
“An assailant accelerated his vehicle toward IDF (Israeli army) soldiers who were at a bus station adjacent to the Nabi Musa Junction,” the army said, before he continued and drove at other soldiers nearby.
Kinshasa: A stampede left nine spectators and two police officers dead during a packed concert by African music star...
Ouagadougou: Suspected jihadists have ambushed and killed 13 soldiers in Burkina Faso´s eastern province, security...
Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ film “Black Adam” remained atop competition for the second weekend running, hauling in...
Rio de Janeiro: Brazil was on a knife-edge on Sunday as voters chose between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and...
Stockholm: After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm...
Washington: In the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in...
Comments